Tokamak Network (TON) Price Reaches $1.52 on Top Exchanges

Tokamak Network (TON) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Tokamak Network has a market cap of $76.23 million and $1.71 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00007958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network’s launch date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokamak Network’s official website is tokamak.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network.Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger).Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn.”

