Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

TPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$30.75 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.08.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$16.31 and a one year high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 161.67%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

