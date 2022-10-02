TOWER Reaches One Day Volume of $152,797.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, TOWER has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $42.63 million and approximately $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOWER’s official website is www.crazydefenseheroes.com.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.