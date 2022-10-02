Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.