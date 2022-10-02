Tranche Finance One Day Volume Reaches $36,269.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $983,103.00 and approximately $36,269.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tranche Finance is tranche.finance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

