TRAVA.FINANCE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $135,816.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $56,449.65 and $135,816.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRAVA.FINANCE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010709 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070072 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10712320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 123,136,931 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAVA.FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAVA.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

