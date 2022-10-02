Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Shares of TRV opened at $153.20 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.50.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

