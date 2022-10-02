Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $974,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

