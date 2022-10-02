TROY (TROY) Market Capitalization Hits $36.19 Million

TROY (TROY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, TROY has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One TROY coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a total market capitalization of $36.19 million and $1.25 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s launch date was December 16th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

