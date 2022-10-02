TrueFi Market Cap Hits $28.14 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.27 or 1.00037478 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00065945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081989 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.