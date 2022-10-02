TrueFi Market Cap Tops $28.85 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $28.85 million and $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

