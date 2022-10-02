Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

