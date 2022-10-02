Trumpcoin Hits Market Cap of $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

