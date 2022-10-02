Ubex Market Cap Reaches $50,460.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $50,460.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00086565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007629 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Ubex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

