UGAS (UGAS) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. UGAS has a total market cap of $183,650.87 and approximately $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,108.28 or 1.00066321 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063960 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081610 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

