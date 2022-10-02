UltimoGG 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $75,808.00 (ULTGG)

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, UltimoGG has traded down 58.4% against the US dollar. One UltimoGG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UltimoGG has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltimoGG’s official website is ultgg.io.

Buying and Selling UltimoGG

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltimoGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UltimoGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

