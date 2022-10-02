UMA Price Tops $2.28 (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One UMA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00011861 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $248.27 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,995,441 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

