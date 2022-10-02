UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.94 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

