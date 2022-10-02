UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $33,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.7% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 164,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $134.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $149.13. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.