UMB Bank n.a. Sells 3,340 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 100,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

MPC opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

