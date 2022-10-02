Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year. The consensus estimate for Umpqua’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Umpqua Stock Down 0.3 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Umpqua

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,960.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

