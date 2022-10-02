Unicly (UNIC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Unicly coin can now be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00031972 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Unicly has a market cap of $2.45 million and $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unicly

Unicly was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 398,494 coins. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly.

Buying and Selling Unicly

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

