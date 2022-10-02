UniFarm Self Reported Market Cap Hits $110,554.41 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. UniFarm has a market cap of $110,554.41 and $113,458.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniFarm has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070212 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733776 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/UniFarm_.

UniFarm Coin Trading

