Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.79 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $60.40 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.04 or 0.00031787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00087046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00031035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007657 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

