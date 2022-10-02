United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.67. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 138.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Insurance by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 1,217,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

