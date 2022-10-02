Unslashed Finance Hits Market Cap of $908,413.99 (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $908,413.99 and approximately $37.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF and its Facebook page is accessible here.
