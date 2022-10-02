Upper Dollar (USDU) Price Tops $0.0644 on Top Exchanges

Upper Dollar (USDU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Upper Dollar has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Upper Dollar has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $68,429.00 worth of Upper Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upper Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upper Dollar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010820 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Upper Dollar Profile

Upper Dollar was first traded on August 26th, 2021. Upper Dollar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Upper Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upper Dollar is uppers.io.

Upper Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Upper Dollar (USDU) is a token allegedly backed by Dollar – 100 million tokens from USDU (UPPER Dollar) – Stablecoin.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upper Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upper Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upper Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upper Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upper Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.