Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,336,000 after purchasing an additional 297,043 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,204,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,022,000.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $33.15.
