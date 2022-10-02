Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $41,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BITO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.