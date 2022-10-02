Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $44,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 320,171 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $284.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.21 and a 200 day moving average of $330.67. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $280.92 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

