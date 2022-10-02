Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 88.3% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 203,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 95,309 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $5,497,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 30.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 182,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

