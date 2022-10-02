USDJ Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $264.75 million and $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,161 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

Buying and Selling USDJ

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

