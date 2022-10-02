USDX [Lighthouse] Market Cap Reaches $59,528.22 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,318.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00610068 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00252297 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00048539 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065607 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001706 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
