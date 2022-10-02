USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.0158

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,084.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00604845 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00603788 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00250391 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047459 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.