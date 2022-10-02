USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Reaches $0.0158

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $59,528.22 and approximately $69.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,084.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.43 or 0.00604845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00250391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

