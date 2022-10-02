Utrust Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

