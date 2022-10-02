Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Utrust has a market cap of $51.64 million and $2.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069917 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10688622 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Utrust Coin Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.