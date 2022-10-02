Validity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $103,769.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $103,769.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00008121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Validity Coin Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,678,945 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com.

Buying and Selling Validity

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

