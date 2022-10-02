Vega Protocol (VEGA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.26 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.26 million and $1.97 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00006543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 29,657,683 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

