Vera Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (VERA)

Vera (VERA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Vera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vera has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Vera has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vera alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vera

Vera launched on September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vera’s official website is vera.financial.

Vera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.