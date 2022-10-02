Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $37.90 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

