VeriBlock (VBK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $607,670.85

VeriBlock (VBK) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. VeriBlock has a total market capitalization of $607,670.85 and $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock is a PoP/PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 1,182,142,162 coins and its circulating supply is 791,279,827 coins. The Reddit community for VeriBlock is https://reddit.com/r/veriblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org.

Get VeriBlock alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin.Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect.Proof-of-Proof (“PoP”) is a consensus protocol that allows any blockchain to protect itself against double-spends by inheriting the full Proof-of-Work security of Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless (“DTTP”) manner.Discord”

VeriBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.