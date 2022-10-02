Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

