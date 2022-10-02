VEROX (VRX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $434,202.00

VEROX (VRX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One VEROX coin can currently be purchased for about $9.14 or 0.00047682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VEROX has a market capitalization of $434,202.00 and $90,768.00 worth of VEROX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VEROX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About VEROX

VEROX’s genesis date was October 31st, 2020. VEROX’s total supply is 47,500 coins. VEROX’s official Twitter account is @Verox_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VEROX is www.veroxai.com.

VEROX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verox stands for Verox platform and Verox token (Symbol VRX). Verox as a token is an erc20 token built on the top of the ethereum blockchain.Verox platform is a digital platform for all in one defi and crypto financial needs. It’s a personalized advisor, product analyzer and a financial content provider. Verox uses AI and deep learning to create a personalized match between the user’s financial needs and the best-suited, most cost-effective financial products. It is designed to analyze any chosen cryptocurrency and finds the optimal and best investments in real-time in crypto and defi, by scanning markets and massive sets of data to locate the optimal trading/investing opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VEROX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VEROX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VEROX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

