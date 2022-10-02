Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and approximately $277,134.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00181574 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,145,486 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.