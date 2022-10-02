Vesper 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71,219.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $3.65 million and $71,219.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069565 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10634810 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,496 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

