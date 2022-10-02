Viacoin Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00274086 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016862 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

