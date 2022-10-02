Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

