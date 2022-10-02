VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.0510

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 1st. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

