Vidulum (VDL) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $528,416.34 and approximately $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00274863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00141774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00729946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00604735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00604174 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,589,483 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.