Virtue Poker (VPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $790,039.16

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $790,039.16 and approximately $751.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,203.46 or 1.00007113 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064301 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081846 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker is a coin. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2018. Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,073,123 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtue Poker is a decentralized poker platform that uses the Ethereum blockchain and peer-to-peer networking to provide an online poker site. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

